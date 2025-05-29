Fresh off huge sets at Knotfest Australia, Slaughter to Prevail and BABYMETAL have reunited for a new joint single, “Song 3”.

The track will appear on both Slaughter to Prevail’s upcoming album GRIZZLY and BABYMETAL’s METAL FORTH.

“Song 3” combines Slaughter to Prevail’s harsh vocals with BABYMETAL’s melodic choruses. It was written by Slaughter to Prevail’s Jack Simmons and Alex Terrible in the UK and Russia, then sent to BABYMETAL, who built lyrics and vocal parts around the theme of “3”. Trivium’s Matt Heafy contributes a shamisen part.

The music video follows a younger version of Alex Terrible who, after bullying and isolation, gains confidence with guidance from BABYMETAL.

The release follows BABYMETAL’s “from me to u” featuring Poppy and Slaughter to Prevail’s “Russian Grizzly in America”, both of which have attracted millions of streams within weeks.

Slaughter to Prevail have two studio albums so far, 2017’s Misery Sermon and 2021’s Kostolom, carving out a name as modern deathcore leaders. Their upcoming album Grizzly, promises to be their most complete work yet.

“I think this is the best album we have ever written. We put so much effort into it,” said frontman Alex Terrible. “We spent a lot of time on every detail and really poured our souls into the songs. In the past, we were always rushing to finish albums and just releasing whatever we had. This time, we took our time, worked carefully on each track, and made sure everything was exactly how we wanted it. Hopefully it was all worth it.”

Now boasting over one million monthly Spotify listeners, the band has become a staple of the international heavy scene. They’ve packed venues, dominated festival main stages, and recently brought their unrelenting energy to Australian shores with a thunderous performance at Knotfest Australia, solidifying their place as one of the most in-demand extreme acts on the planet.

Slaughter to Prevail and BABYMETAL’s “Song 3” is out now.