Russian deathcore juggernauts Slaughter to Prevail are back – with blood in their teeth.

The band has announced their third studio album Grizzly, set for release July 18th via Sumerian Records, and dropped a blistering new single, “Russian Grizzly in America”.

Accompanied by a chaotic music video featuring a towering animatronic bear and UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov, the track is a sonic uppercut that cements Slaughter to Prevail’s mission: to maul the boundaries of modern metal and leave nothing but wreckage behind.

“I think this is the best album we have ever written. We put so much effort into it.” says frontman Alex Terrible. “We spent a lot of time on every detail and really poured our souls into the songs. In the past, we were always rushing to finish albums and just releasing whatever we had. This time, we took our time, worked carefully on each track, and made sure everything was exactly how we wanted it. Hopefully it was all worth it.”

Slaughter to Prevail’s rise has been anything but ordinary. Formed through an online connection between Alex in cold, rural Yekaterinburg and guitarist Jack Simmons in quiet Essex, the project started with viral YouTube covers before exploding into a full-blown global phenomenon.

Now boasting over one million monthly Spotify listeners, the band has become a staple of the international heavy scene. They’ve packed venues, dominated festival main stages, and recently brought their unrelenting energy to Australian shores with a thunderous performance at Knotfest Australia, solidifying their place as one of the most in-demand extreme acts on the planet.

With Grizzly, they push their sound even further – fusing guttural fury and punishing breakdowns with hooks strong enough to hang a bear from. The album includes previous singles “Conflict”, “Viking”, “1984”, “Behelit”, and “Kid of Darkness”, with the newest cut “Russian Grizzly in America” leading the charge into their most career-defining era yet.

Love Music? Get the latest news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox.

There’s also features with Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke on “Imdead”, and BABYMETAL on “Song 3” (which is actually track seven).

Off-stage, Alex Terrible channels the same ferocity he puts into his music into bare-knuckle combat, having recently scored a brutal 37-second KO in Russia’s RCC Bare Knuckle, and is preparing for a Top Dog fight in May, with talks ongoing for a US debut with Bare Knuckle FC.

Mid-2025 will see the band unveil a new live show across the US, Canada, and Europe – one that promises to be even more visceral, chaotic, and bone-rattling than anything they’ve done before.

“Russian Grizzly in America” is out now via Sumerian Records.

Sign up to the Vinyl Music newsletter for your daily dose of everything happening in the Australian and global music world