England’s unrelenting post-punk duo Sleaford Mods have announced an Australian tour.

Beginning in Adelaide on Wednesday, May 31st, Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn will then visit Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Byron Bay, Hobart, and Perth (see full dates below). The Nottingham pair’s tour of the country will take in stops at VIVID Live and Dark Mofo.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14th at 10am local time. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, April 13th at 10am local time.

Before their trip Down Under, Sleaford Mods will perform three times in New Zealand, beginning with two dates in Auckland on May 26th-27th before a show in Wellington the following day (more information here).

The upcoming tour is in support of Sleaford Mods’ new album UK Grim, which reached number three on the UK Albums Chart last month, becoming the band’s highest-charting record in their home country in the process.

A typically urgent and politically provocative release, UK Grim received some of the most positive critical reviews of the duo’s career. “UK Grim will cement their place as one of Britain’s most successful bands,” the Daily Telegraph hailed. “Their dumpster melodrama remains vital,” NME wrote. “Instinctual, acerbic and erudite, UK Grim is stark and enthralling all in one,” Clash said of the album.

Sleaford Mods 2023 Australian Tour

Pre-sale begins Thursday, April 13th (10am local time)

General sale begins Friday, April 14th (10am local time)

Tickets available via handsometours.com

Wednesday, May 31st

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Friday, June 2nd

VIVID Live, Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, June 3rd

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, June 6th

The Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, June 7th

The Great Northern, Byron Bay, NSW

Friday, June 9th

Dark Mofo, Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Sunday, June 11th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA