It’s Sleep Token for the win on the latest ARIA Albums Chart, as Spacey Jane completes an all-new top two.

Sleep Token enjoy their first leader in these parts as Even In Arcadia (via RCA/Sony) debuts atop the national tally, published Friday, May 16th.

Even In Arcadia is the mask-wearing English rock band’s second collection to chart in Australia, following 2023’s Take Me Back To Eden, which peaked at No. 3.

Close behind is Spacey Jane, whose third studio effort If That Makes Sense (AWAL) arrives at No. 2. If That Makes Sense is the Perth indie band’s third studio album, all of which have landed on the chart podium.

Spacey Jane’s 2020 debut Sunlight hit No. 2, and their 2022 followup with Here Comes Everybody went all the way to No. 1.

As previously reported, the band will head out for a major trans-Tasman tour in support of the new release, including shows in Wellington, Christchurch, Auckland, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Canberra, Newcastle, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Hobart, and Fremantle.

Meanwhile, Gracie Abrams’ platinum-certified The Secret Of Us (Interscope/Universal) is bumped 1-3 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

INXS’s classic album Listen Like Thieves (Petrol/Universal) reenters at No. 17, thanks to the release of a 40th anniversary “deluxe” edition including previously unreleased takes, a recently unearthed live recording, a special new mix and more. Originally released October 1985, the LP was promoted with four singles: “What You Need,” “This Time,” “Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain),” and the title track, which was accompanied with a memorable cinematic music video, shot by longtime collaborator Richard Lowenstein.

On that occasion, the LP peaked at No. 1 here and No. 11 on the Billboard 200.

The four-times platinum certified album is the second of three homegrown titles in the ARIA Top 50. The other is Cold Chisel’s former leader, 50 Years – The Best Of (Cold Chisel/Universal), down 24-41.

Over the ARIA Singles Chart, Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” (Atlantic/Warner) retains top spot for the eighth consecutive cycle. That’s now the longest reign of 2025, ARIA reports, besting the seven weeks Rosè and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” led the chart earlier in the year (“APT.” also logged seven weeks at No. 1 in 2024).

“Ordinary” leads an unchanged top three, ahead of Sombr’s “Undressed” (Warner) and Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True”, respectively. The top 50 is bereft of new releases, or homegrown singles.