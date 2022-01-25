Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd has been arrested for battery after an alleged attack on his girlfriend but she’s denied that it actually happened.

As reported by TMZ, Jxmmi, one half of the hip hip duo, was arrested on Tuesday morning in Miami. He was taken to the city’s Turner Guilford Correctional Center.

The police officers reported that Jxmmi – real name Aaquil Brown – became angry over questions from his girlfriend about one of the girls he was following on Twitter. After leaving their home for a short time, he then returned reportedly smelling of alcohol.

He then allegedly grabbed her hair and ripped her extensions out. After she allegedly barricaded herself behind a door, the rapper broke it down, grabbed her phone and threw it off a balcony. Police said they were able to recover the phone in working condition when they arrived on the scene.

However, in a surprising update to the story, Jxmmi’s girlfriend has now flatly denied the allegations. “Oh wow. This is cap,” she said, as per TMZ. “Dade County y’all are wrong for this. I told you guys he did not hit me.

Every officer you guys had in my face are wrong for this. No hands were put on anybody, I stated it more than once. It was a loud argument and the police were called. You guys turn nothing into something. It’s our sons first birthday tomorrow, what’s wrong with y’all?”

Jxmmi is in Rae Sremmurd alongside his brother Swae Lee. They first gained wider prominence with their 2016 smash-hit song, ‘Black Beatles’, which topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and reached number three on the ARIA Singles Chart. Their most recent album, SR3MM, was released in 2018, and placed number six on the U.S. Billboard 200.

