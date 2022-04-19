Just one week after mysteriously teasing it, Slipknot have officially announced details of Knotverse, their entry into the metaverse.

The partnership with The Sandbox will create an immersive space to host Web3 experiences curated by Slipknot and Knotfest. From unique NFTs to metaverse concerts, gaming experiences to unique collaborations, there will be something for any Slipknot or heavy music fan to enjoy.

“When I started playing Quake online in 1999 and Minecraft in 2011, it was another level,” the band’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan says. “But at the time, I couldn’t have Sid (Wilson, Slipknot DJ) scratching next to me, I couldn’t offer visual art to fans. All we could do together was play the game. But little ideas like that are not only possible now, they barely scratch the surface.

We are listening, we are watching, and we are going where our fans are leading us. And if you don’t understand or you’re worried, know that we’re going to help bring our fans along. We are getting in this for all of us, with all of us, and we can’t wait for you to see what we have coming up.”

Sébastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox, also shared his thoughts on the collaboration: “We’re proud to welcome Slipknot and Knotfest as the first heavy music band to open a home for their community in The Sandbox open metaverse.

We’re building the future of digital expression and social interactions and this partnership invites a diverse, freethinking new audience to experience the benefits of true ownership where any Slipknot NFT can be used not only in The Sandbox but on any other compatible platform.”

Fans can either join the official KNOTVERSE Discord here or head to knotverse.io to learn more about the collaboration.

