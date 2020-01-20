You just have to see this footage of a 5-year old fan air drumming at a Slipknot concert – it will seriously brighten up your day. The video was reposted by Jay Weinberg himself on social media, and it is utterly adorable.

When a 5-year old fan of Slipknot named Caleb H attended a Slipknot show, I’m sure the last thing he expected to come from it all was becoming a viral sensation as shared by Jay Weinberg himself. And yet, that is exactly what happened when the little legend was filmed air-drumming along at his local Slipknot concert.

The video of the young red jumpsuit and makeup wearing future rocker furiously drumming away during a Slipknot show with the caption was posted by to Twitter by Ronnie Young, and it garnered the attention of Slipknot’s own Jay Weinberg.

Slipknot is for the children. Listen to ‘Nero Forte’ below.

“My man,” stated Weinberg responding to Loudwire’s posting of the video. The Slipknot drummer also served up a number of drum and metal horn emojis.

Weinberg, of course, has his own history as a youngster being a fan of Slipknot. Just last year, he recreated the photo of his first introduction to the band as a kid. At the time, his father Max Weinberg had taken him to meet the group after catching wind of them during their appearance on Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show, where Weinberg was the house band drummer.

Young Jay, wearing his own Slipknot mask, was introduced by his dad to the band’s Jim Root. Years later, after the group split with Joey Jordison, the rising rock drummer was given the chance to audition for Slipknot and landed the job.

Our hats go off to Caleb H, and we wish him all the best with his future metal endeavours. Godspeed you, young king.

Be sure to bring your kids along to the next Slipknot show near you.