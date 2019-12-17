A massive new readers poll conducted by Music Radar, has determined the best metal guitarists of the year. Taking home the title of this year’s greatest shredders are masked deviants Jim Root and Mick Thomson of Slipknot.

This has truly been a tumultuous year for The Knot. The first half of 2019 saw the band shrouded in drama after reports surfaced that founding Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn was suing the band. The lawsuit was based around claims that Fehn had not received proper payment during his time in the band.

Thankfully, this controversy didn’t stop Slipknot from releasing one of the fiercest metal records of the years, We Are Not Your Kind. An effort that clearly didn’t go unnoticed by the metal community. According to Music Radar, “Slipknot’s pair won over 17,000 votes from you leaving no doubt that 2019 was their year,” wrote Music Radar. “We Are Not Your Kind proved no matter what drama surrounds the band, they always deliver as a creative unit.”

Silver went to Metallica thrashers James Hetfield and Kirk Hamnett — a mighty effort for a band that didn’t release a new record this year. Whilst third place went to James ‘Munky’ Shaffer and Brian ‘Head’ Welch of Korn, who released their fantastic thirteenth record The Nothing back in September.

You can read the entire ranking here.

Watch: Slipknot – ‘Unsainted’

The members of Slipknot have truly reigned triumphant this year. In a separate poll by Music Radar, that set out to determine the best metal drummers of this year, wunderkind Jay Weinberg came out on top. Weinberg was followed by Slayer’s Paul Bostaph and Korn’s Ray Luzier.

In related news, it was recently revealed that Slipknot were the artist of choice to listen to when angry. Events and ticket search engine TickX recently released their findings on the best artists to listen to depending on mood. The findings conduced a list of musicians that people listen to when they’re feeling ‘Happy’, ‘Sad’, ‘Sexy’, ‘Love’, ‘Angry’ and ‘Chill’.

