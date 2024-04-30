Slipknot have announced a special event, Knotfest Iowa, which promises to be a standout one-night-only festival.

Scheduled to take place in their titular home state, the upcoming festival will feature an impressive lineup including Till Lindemann, Knocked Loose, Hatebreed, Poison The Well, GWAR, Vended, Dying Wish, ZULU, and many more. Slipknot will headline the one-day event with a set that draws heavily from their self-titled 1999 debut album.

The announcement follows a series of exciting performances by Slipknot, including a notable gig at the 350-capacity Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California. This show marked their first live performance of the year and saw the band return to their roots with original masks and red boiler suits, reminiscent of their early days.

The event was also significant as it introduced their new drummer, but their identity remains a mystery. This change comes after their split from longtime drummer Jay Weinberg in November, who has since joined Suicidal Tendencies.

Speculation about the new drummer’s identity has been rife among fans, especially following a cryptic social media post by Slipknot in March, which led many to believe that former Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande might be the new member. However, Slipknot haven’t confirmed these rumours officially.

In addition to Knotfest Iowa, Slipknot are set to perform at several major festivals throughout the year. These include Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL, Sonic Temple in Columbus, OH, Rocklahoma in Pryer, OK, Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY, and Aftershock in Sacramento, CA.

In other Slipknot news, the band recently announced they will headline next year’s Knotfest Australia.

The band decided to let us know a full year early that they’ll be gracing Knotfest Australia with their 25th-anniversary celebrations in 2025. Keep your eyes peeled for the lineup reveal for Knotfest Australia 2025, featuring Slipknot at the helm, coming later this year.

Knotfest Iowa 2024

Knotfest.com pre-sale tickets available April 30th at 10am CT Here

General public on sale available May 3rd at 10am CT Here

Saturday, September 21st

Waterworks Park, Des Moines, Iowa, US

Lineup

Slipknot, Till Lindemann (Rammstein), Knocked Loose, Hatebreed, Poison The Well, Gwar, Vended, Dying Wish, Zulu, Twin Temple, Holy Wars, Swollen Teeth, Spine & Dose