Slipknot have launched legal action against the anonymous owner of the Slipknot.com domain.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the US heavyweights have filed a federal lawsuit to reclaim the website that has been used to sell counterfeit band merchandise for nearly 25 years.

The case was submitted to Virginia federal court earlier this week under the Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act, targeting the unknown individual who has controlled the prime domain since February 2001, which has also forced Slipknot to operate their official website under the alternative address, Slipknot1.com.

The disputed website currently redirects visitors to links for “Cheap Promo Products” and “Costume Masks”, offering knockoff versions of the merchandise and masks that Slipknot legitimately sells through their official channels.

“The domain name was registered in an effort to profit off of plaintiff’s goodwill and to trick unsuspecting visitors — under the impression they are visiting a website owned, operated or affiliated with plaintiff — into clicking on web searches and other sponsored links,” the band’s lawyer, Craig Reilly, said in the filing.

“A fan of plaintiff or someone who otherwise wanted to purchase authorized Slipknot merchandise would undoubtedly visit the website assuming it belonged to plaintiff and then purchase the Slipknot merchandise linked to on the site, causing damages to plaintiff.”

The domain owner’s identity remains shrouded in mystery, with the registration linked only to a post office box in the Grand Caymans. This anonymous individual secured the Slipknot.com address two years after the band released their debut album.

Beyond the counterfeit merchandise concerns, the fraudulent website has expanded its offerings to include “Image Generative AI” services, further capitalising on the band’s established brand recognition. As of this weekend, the disputed domain remained operational, continuing to offer the bootleg products that prompted the legal challenge.

The news comes just weeks after it was confirmed that Slipknot’s Knotfest will not return to Australia in 2026, but aim to come back in 2027.

In a statement released by organisers alongside Destroy All Lines and TEG, they explained that the time off “will allow us to come back in 2027 with the best Knotfest Australia yet.”

“After three incredible years – made unforgettable by the fans and the artists that shared the stage across each lineup – we’ll be taking a short break in 2026… Thank you for your passion, patience, and loyalty. We can’t wait to share what’s next and to make 2027 a truly unmissable experience.”