Slipknot have completed the sale of their entire catalogue to HarbourView Equity Partners, marking a significant business move for the influential metal band after 25 years in the industry.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the acquisition encompasses both publishing and recorded royalties, though the financial terms remain undisclosed.

The catalog sale follows earlier reports from Billboard suggesting Slipknot had been shopping their music rights for approximately $120 million. Industry sources indicated the band was exploring opportunities to monetise their extensive back catalogue, which spans over two decades of releases.

Michael “Clown” Crahan addressed the partnership in an official statement, expressing optimism about the band’s future direction. “After 25 years of taking on the music business, we find ourselves with a partner that is willing to sign onto continuing what Slipknot started,” Crahan said. “Only they want to go even bigger. Get ready. Hail The Knot.”

HarbourView Equity Partners founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke highlighted the band’s cultural impact and commercial success as key factors in the acquisition. “Slipknot’s music has redefined heavy metal and created a global cultural phenomenon,” Clarke stated. “Their catalog is a testament to their influence, passion, and enduring artistry within the genre.”

The deal reflects Slipknot’s substantial commercial performance across multiple decades. According to industry tracker Luminate, the band’s recorded masters have generated 14.6 million album consumption units within the US alone, and when global activity is factored into these figures, the total reaches 15.73 billion streams worldwide.

The transaction structure involves specific ownership arrangements that affect the scope of the deal. Warner Music Group maintains control over the master recording catalogue through its 2007 acquisition of Roadrunner Records, meaning only the band’s royalty income from those masters forms part of the acquisition rather than the masters themselves.

Industry sources suggest that not every band member participated in the catalogue sale, potentially limiting the portion of income HarbourView Equity Partners will acquire.