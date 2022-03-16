One of the least best-kept secrets in metal music has come to an end with the reveal of just who Slipknot’s Tortilla Man is.

When the band recruited a new percussionist in 2019 to replace Chris Fehn, he swiftly became known as Tortilla Man due to his mask resembling the Mexican flatbread.

There were some outlandish guesses as to who was behind the mask, including iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried. Honestly, it would have been incredible if the Slipknot and Machine Gun Kelly beef had been an elaborate lead-up to his unveiling as Tortilla Man.

Most sane people, though, thought it was Michael Pfaff, a musician that worked alongside Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan on his side project Dirty Little Rabbits, and they’ve finally confirmed that Pfaff is indeed the man behind the Tortilla mask.

The band announced a Reddit AMA and got Tortilla Man to hold up a sign that read, “I am Michael Pfaff.” So there you go – no grand unveiling but I’ll bet Pfaff is a relieved man today. No more will he have to bear the weight of fans begging to know his identity.

No more will Slipknot have to worry about slip ups like when they accidentally listed a face covering as a “Pfaff Neck Gaiter Face Cover” in a product description online. Tortilla Man is a free man.

Pfaff hasn’t had the opportunity to appear on a Slipknot record since joining the lineup but that’s about to change. The band are currently in the process of mixing their new album, the follow-up to 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind.

Back in January, Corey Taylor confirmed that their new album will be released this year alongside more. “Big Shit Coming, 2022 edition,” he wrote on Twitter, before saying a new Slipknot album would be released this year. He then shared the teasing line, “hold On To Your Butts.”

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.