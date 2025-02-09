Slowdive are making their way back to Australia following their sold-out 2023 tour.

This April, the shoegaze icons will hit Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, and Brisbane.

Joining them on tour are New York indie favourites Beach Fossils.

The tour kicks off on Wednesday, April 30th, at Perth’s Astor Theatre, before stopping at Melbourne’s Festival Hall on Saturday, May 3rd. They’ll then play Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall on Sunday, May 4th, followed by Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Tuesday, May 6th. The run wraps up at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Thursday, May 8th. All shows are licensed/all ages.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 14th at 9am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 31st at 9am local time (sign up here).

Fans can expect a career-spanning set, from early classics like Souvlaki to tracks from their 2023 album everything is alive – praised by The Guardian as “exquisite songs from the comeback kids of shoegaze.”

Formed in Reading in 1989 by childhood friends Neil Halstead (vocals, guitar) and Rachel Goswell (vocals), Slowdive later welcomed Christian Savill (guitar), Nick Chaplin (bass), and Simon Scott (drums). Signed to Creation Records in 1990, they emerged alongside bands like My Bloody Valentine, with their genre-defining 1994 album Souvlaki now boasting over 376 million Spotify streams.

After a 22-year hiatus, Slowdive returned in 2017 with their monumental self-titled album, which won Album of the Year at the 2018 Libera Awards—marking a new era for the band.

Beach Fossils, best known for tracks like “Down the Line” and” Sleep Apnea”, will also be making their first Australian appearance since 2023. The Brooklyn-based band rose to prominence in the 2010s underground scene, carving out their own dreamy indie sound.

For more info and tickets, visit Destroy All Lines.