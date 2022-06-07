Melbourne band Slowly Slowly have announced a huge tour of regional Australia, taking in 17 shows this winter. 

Beginning in Gold Coast on Friday, August 5th, the four-piece will head to towns including Torquay, Frankston, Camden, and Croydon, before concluding the tour in Mackay on Saturday, October 8th (see full dates below). Tickets for the regional tour go on sale this Thursday, June 9th at 9am local time via the band’s official website.

“This year we want to see some new parts of Australia and return to some of our favourite spots,” frontman Ben Stewart says. “Some of our fondest memories are in these towns – it’s time to replace them with new ones. It’s been a while between drinks and we are stoked to be back on the road again.”

The under-18s show in Croydon on Friday, September 16th carries extra importance, with the town and venue being a huge part of Stewart’s musical journey. “Croydon is where I grew up and we’ll be playing at the venue where I played my first ever show at age 15,” he explains. “That was why we insisted it go on the tour!”

Slowly Slowly’s 2022 Regional Australian Tour

Tickets on sale from Thursday, June 9th (9am local time) via slowlyslowlyband.com

Friday, August 5th
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday, August 6th
Eleven Dive Bar, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Thursday, August 11th
Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, VIC

Friday, August 12th
Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Saturday, August 13th
Pelly Bar, Frankston, VIC

Thursday, August 18th
Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, August 19th
Avalon RSL, Avalon, NSW

Saturday, August 20th
Unibar, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, August 27th
Unibar, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, September 10th
Valleyways, Camden, NSW

Friday, September 16th
Ev’s Youth Centre, Croydon, VIC (Under-18)

Saturday, September 17th
Ski Club, Darwin, NT

Friday, September 30th
Volta, Ballarat, VIC

Saturday, October 1st
Kambri Anu, Canberra, ACT

Thursday, October 6th
Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns, QLD

Friday, October 7th
Otherwise Bar, Townsville, QLD

Saturday, October 8th
Sea Breeze, Mackay, QLD

