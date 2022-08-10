It’s a big day for Sly Withers fans with an album announcement, tour confirmation, and new single all dropping at once.

The punk rock outfit’s next album, Overgrown, will come out on October 28th via Dew Process /UMA (preorder here). It’s the eagerly-anticipated follow-up to last year’s Gardens, which peaked at number 10 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Produced by Dave ‘Parko’ Parkin (Spacey Jane), Overgrown is set to showcase an expansion of the signature Sly Withers sound. “We are so incredibly proud of this record,” Sam Blitvich says. “It was such a joy to make with producer extraordinaire Parko and feels like a really beautiful development on the sound we had already established.

“It felt like a sequel to Gardens in this sense so calling it Overgrown felt very appropriate. Thematically Overgrown feels relevant in the sense of us all being a bit older and a bit more aware of the constant need for maintenance in life as we age.”

The upcoming album will contain new single ‘Radio’, which was released this week alongside an accompanying music video (see below). “The initial idea for ‘Radio’ came about while I was feeling nostalgic and thinking about simpler times,” vocalist Jono Mata explains.

“‘Radio’ talks about the feeling that your thoughts are getting lost in translation and you want to be heard but can’t organize the words to get your point across. I like to think that comes through in the song itself sounding a little frantic and all over the place.”

To celebrate the release of their new album, Sly Withers will be undertaking a huge national tour, which begins in Adelaide on Friday, November 4th (see full dates below). These will be the band’s largest shows to date and tickets go on sale on Thursday, August 10th at 8am AEST.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Sly Withers Overgrown 2022 Album Tour

Full ticket information via slywithers.com

Friday, November 4th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, November 10th

UC Hub, Canberra, ACT

Friday, November 11th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 12th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, November 18th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, November 19th

Uni Bar, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, November 26th

Darwin Railway Club, Darwin, NT

Saturday, December 10th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA