Sly Withers have smashed this week’s ARIA charts with their fourth record, To Be Honest.

The Perth outfit’s LP has topped the Australian Albums chart and debuted at No. 11 on the ARIA Albums list. It’s the band’s third record to land in the chart: Gardens peaked at No. 10 in 2021, and Overgrown also reached No. 10 in 2022.

Meanwhile, Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving has held onto top spot on the Albums chart this week, making it the longest-running No. 1 album by a female artist since Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet ruled for 14 weeks in 2024-25.

Other album debuts this week include US country star Ella Langley’s Dandelion (No. 4), and UK songwriter Holly Humberstone’s Cruel World (No. 18).

Over on the Singles chart, Dean’s two hits – “Man I Need” and “Rein Me In” – have switched places from last week, while the only new debut comes from Katseye with “Pinky Up” at No. 19.

Check out this week’s full ARIA charts results here.

Top 5 Albums

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving Laufey – A Matter Of Time: The Final Hour BTS – ARIRANG Ella Langley – Dandelion Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Top 5 Singles

Sam Fender, Olivia Dean – “Rein Me In” Olivia Dean – “Man I Need” Bella Kay – “iloveitiloveitiloveit” Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” Tame Impala – “Dracula”

Top 5 On Replay Albums

Noah Kahan – Stick Season Fleetwood Mac – Rumours Olivia Rodrigo – Sour Justin Bieber – Purpose SZA – SOS

Top 5 On Replay Singles

Dominic Fike – “Babydoll” Zara Larsson – “Lush Life” Justin Bieber Feat. Nicki Minaj – “Beauty And A Beat” Fleetwood Mac – “Dreams” Djo – “End of Beginning”

Top 5 New Music Chart Singles

Bella Kay – “iloveitiloveitiloveit” sombr – “Homewrecker” Katseye – “Pinky Up” Alex Warren – “Fever Dream” Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

Top 5 Australian Artist Albums

Sly Withers – To Be Honest Tame Impala – Deadbeat Ocean Alley – Love Balloon Royel Otis – Hickey Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer

Top 5 Australian Artist Singles

Tame Impala – “Dracula” Sonny Fodera, D.O.D & Poppy Bascomb – “Think About Us” Dean Turnley – “Actin’ Tough” FISHER, Tones and I – “Favour” Dom Dolla, Puretone – “Addicted To Bass”

Top 5 On Replay Australian Artist Albums

Tame Impala – Currents Vance Joy – Dream Your Life Away (10th Anniversary Edition) INXS – Kick Silverchair – Frogstomp Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Top 5 On Replay Australian Artist Singles

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay” Empire of the Sun – “Walking on a Dream” Vance Joy – “Riptide” Tame Impala – “The Less I Know The Better” Crowded House – “Don’t Dream It’s Over”

Top 5 Vinyl Albums