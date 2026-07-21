Snoop Dogg is next in line to get the biopic treatment, and it’s coming next year.
As reported by Variety, the R-rated film is set for release on August 6th, 2027, via Universal Pictures.
Snoop will star Outer Banks actor Jonathan Davis as the rap icon and be directed by Craig Brewer, whose catalogue includes Song Sung Blue and Hustle & Flow. Universal Pictures has described the movie as the “definitive biopic of the artist, mogul and icon of gangsta rap”.
“Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture,” Universal chairwoman Donna Langley said when the film was announced back in 2022.
“We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words. We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist.”
Snoop Dogg was last in Australia late last year as the headline act for the AFL grand final pre-game show, which was largely met with a positive reaction. He was also joined on stage by Australian favourites like Jess Mauboy, Baker Boy and Tash Sultana.
Mauboy made a guest appearance midway through to sing “Beautiful”, to a roar from the crowd, while Sultana joined his band for what was a show-stopping performance.
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Baker Boy also joined him on stage, accompanied by a powerful choir featuring Emma Donovan and Kee’ahn, both of whom contributed to latest single “THICK SKIN” from his upcoming album DJANDJAY.
Snoop Dogg’s visit wasn’t without controversy, though. The rap icon’s appearance at a Sydney nightclub later that night drew backlash and calls for refunds from fans after he showed up after 2am for a 9pm start time.
According to reports, concertgoers were told by the MC at 11.30pm that the California rapper was an hour away and then 20 minutes away at 1am.
From Rolling Stone AU/NZ