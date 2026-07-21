Snoop Dogg is next in line to get the biopic treatment, and it’s coming next year.

As reported by Variety, the R-rated film is set for release on August 6th, 2027, via Universal Pictures.

Snoop will star Outer Banks actor Jonathan Davis as the rap icon and be directed by Craig Brewer, whose catalogue includes Song Sung Blue and Hustle & Flow. Universal Pictures has described the movie as the “definitive biopic of the artist, mogul and icon of gangsta rap”.

“Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture,” Universal chairwoman Donna Langley said when the film was announced back in 2022.

“We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words. We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist.”