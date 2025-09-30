A breakdown on the Harbour Bridge has been blamed as the reason Snoop Dogg appeared on stage hours after the advertised start time.

The legendary rapper was scheduled to appear at Sydney’s new music space, Bella LIVE, at 9pm, having played at the AFL grand final earlier that day. Per news.com.au, punters took to social media to complain and demand refunds after Snoop Dogg did not take to the stage until after 2am.

In a statement given to Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Bella LIVE general manager, Richard Saliba, said:”Unfortunately, an unforeseen breakdown on the Harbour Bridge delayed the artist’s arrival. This was completely beyond the control of both the organisers and the artist.

“Set times were communicated in advance with a clear note that they were indicative and subject to change, and guests were kept updated on the night through our MC.

“Snoop Dogg did perform his full set as promised, and we are pleased to have delivered the headline experience in full.

“We remain grateful for the support of everyone who attended and are proud to have hosted such a landmark performance.”

The Grammy-nominated artist’s Australian visit was met with controversy before he even arrived. Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young questioned the decision in the Senate in August, arguing that the rapper’s history of controversial statements should have precluded him from the headline slot.

“Why is it that the AFL is bringing in an international artist — a slur merchant — paying them $2 million, rather than backing Aussie talent?” Hanson-Young asked. “The AFL has decided for the grand final, rather than putting on an Australian artist, they’re going to pay Snoop Dogg $2 million to play at the Grand Final.”

However, Snoop Dogg’s AFL performance was largely met with a positive reaction, and he was also joined on stage by Australian favourites like Tash Sultana, Baker Boy and Tash Sultana.