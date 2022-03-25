In new reports, Snoop Dogg just confirmed that he is collaborating with BTS on a song, although he was mum on any other details.

Rumours of a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and BTS had been swirling around for some time, but now it’s official. A Snoop Dogg x BTS collaboration is definitely on the way.

As reported by The A.V. Club, Snoop confirmed the collaboration during on the American Song Contest red carpet.

“The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe.” he said to the publication.

“I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.” he continued.

Rumours of a collaboration between the two giants had been going around for some time. Back in January, Snoop revealed in an appearance on The Mogul Talk Podcast that BTS had reached out to him for a collaboration.

“I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now. And I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do that shit.” he said at the time, before revealing that while he hadn’t been aware of the group, a few videos showed by his nephew had done the trick.

BTS themselves have been vocal fans of Snoop Dogg, even dropping references to his music in their early work. The announcement also lines up with what Suga had teased of the group’s next album – apparently, we will see them returning to hip-hop.

Check out ‘Butter’ by BTS: