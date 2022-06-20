A marriage proposal is one of the biggest moments in a person’s life, particularly when Snoop Dogg is standing right beside you.

A Snoop Dogg fan proposed to his girlfriend during a meet-and-greet with the hip hop legend, clearly making Snoop feel rather awkward about being involved.

The proposal video actually comes from May when it was shared on TikTok (see below), but it went viral this week thanks to everyone on social media being taken aback by the man’s bold proposal decision.

“Would you make me the best man in the world right next to Snoop,” the man asks, to which his girlfriend excitedly replies, “Oh s**t! Hell, yeah!” Snoop, sporting a tiger print onesie and sunglasses combination, recovers from the initial shock and says, “Wow!”

The best part’s still to come though. The man rises to his feet to hug his girlfriend but she doesn’t notice, much more interested in pulling Snoop in for a group hug. Congratulations, you three.

Commenters on the TikTok video weren’t all that impressed by the proposal. “I don’t think this relationship lasted long after that,” someone wrote. “She said no after,” someone else mocked. “Snoop thought he was being proposed to,” another TikTok user believed.

It’s not the only viral moment that Snoop’s been involved in recently. Earlier this month, the rapper confirmed that a viral tweet about his personal blunt roller’s salary was true. He retweeted a post by UberFacts which read, “Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.” Snoop then quipped: “Inflation. Their salary went up!!”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

That promoted many fans to respond to the viral tweet asking if he needed new staff. Snoop revealed the incredible job back in 2019. “That’s his J-O-B, his occupation,” Snoop said during an appearing on The Howard Stern Show. “On his resume it says, ‘What do you do?’ ‘I’m a blunt roller.’ P-B-R, professional blunt roller.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.