Snoop Dogg has confirmed a viral tweet about his personal blunt roller’s salary is true.

The weed-loving rapper retweeted a post by UberFacts last week.

The post captioned, “Employers: Take notes from @SnoogDog,” read: “Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.”

Snoop responded with the quip: “Inflation. Their salary went up!!”

Many fans responded to the tweet asking if he needed new staff.

Snoop revealed the staffer’s role – and salary – during an appearance with Seth Rogen on Howard Stern’s radio show in 2019.

“That’s his J-O-B, his occupation,” Snoop told Stern. “On his resume it says, ‘What do you do?’ ‘I’m a blunt roller.’ P-B-R, professional blunt roller.”

The rapper said he didn’t have time to roll his own weed, adding: “If you’re great at something that I need, I’m hiring you.”

The staffer doesn’t just roll the perfect blunt; Snoop said his timing was “impeccable,” always knowing when the rapper and his friends needed another hit.

“That motherfucker is like Lurch from ‘The Addams Family,'” he said. “‘You rang?'”

“He knows how to gauge the look on someone’s face when it seems like they want a blunt and if they do, he gives you one,” Rogen added.

Stern asked how one figured out the salary for such a role.

“It’s somewhere between $40 – 50,000 a year,” the rapper responded.

Aside from his healthy, the man who rolls Snoop’s blunts can also smoke all the weed he likes for free, and enjoys all of the perks of working and touring with Snoop Dogg.

“Everything free I get, he gets,” the rapper said. “So when I go get some free clothes, they give him some.”

Rogen commented on the staffer’s work ethic.

“It’s something I’ve clocked,” he said. “I’ve spent hours smoking weed with Snoop, and there’s been like 40 minutes where I’m like, I’m just watching this guy and I’m just going to see what is going on here… because as someone who smokes a lot of weed, it’s fucking fascinating.”

Watch the full clip here: