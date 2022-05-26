Snoop Dogg was so overwhelmed by seeing his friend Tupac struggling in hospital that he fainted.

During an appearance on Impaulsive, Logan Paul’s podcast, Snoop remembered the horrible moment he visited the late rapper after he was shot in a drive-by shooting. According to the hip hop icon, seeing Tupac in such a state caused him to lose consciousness.

“When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Snoop recalled. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up and he telling us what happened and (saying) ‘Pac gonna be alright, he going to pull through he got shot nine times before he going to be alright.'”

When they got to the hospital, however, some of that hopefulness soon dissipated. “We feeling like it’s going to be alright until we go to the hospital and see that he ain’t alright,” Snoop continued. “He got tubes in him, and it’s like when I walked in like I could just feel that he wasn’t even there, and I fainted. Then his mother got me up and walked me to the bathroom, and had a conversation with me about being strong.”

Tupac’s mum, Afeni Shakur, then told Snoop to not appear weak as her son had never seen his friend that way before. She instead asked him to pull himself together, freshen himself up, and speak to Tupac about their friendship and previous battles. Snoop did just that, speaking to Tupac for what he knew would be the last time.

Elsewhere in the interview, Snoop revealed that he once turned down $2 million to DJ an event hosted by Michael Jordan. “And I’ve never met Michael Jordan, and I wanna meet him,” he explained. “‘Cause I was doing some other shit, I had shit to do and I had way more customers before I get to you.”

