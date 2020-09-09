With the 2020 US Presidential Election quickly approaching, it seems that every man and his Snoop Dogg are voicing their political opinions, with the rapper being the latest to dish his thoughts on Donald Trump.

Appearing via video on Instagram on Tuesday (September 8th), the Doggfather didn’t sugarcoat his thoughts on the current US president, saying the controversial leader is “disrespecting every colour in the world”.

Captioning the vid with “P. S. A. USA 🇺🇸. Who else is missing from the presidents list?” Snoop said:

“So, me and my homeboys sittin’ up here talkin’ about all the people that President Trump disrespected,” said Snoop Dogg. “Women, gays, transgenders, Blacks, Mexicans, Asians, and now veterans. Hm. Seems like he’s disrespecting every colour in the world and everything that ain’t what he is, which is a racist.”

“With that being said, the people that voted for him got exactly what they wanted. They gave them what he said he was gon’ do,” the rapper added. ‘So, the next motherfucker, you better tell us what we gon’ get for your vote. You better show up and deliver, period. We just want some peace, love, equality, and tranquillity for everybody. All lives. Just basic conversation. Now carry on.”

Snoop Dogg has regularly been vocal about his distaste for Donald Trump, revealing earlier this year that he would be voting for the first time solely to help see Trump out of office.

During an appearance on Real 93.3’s Big Boy’s Neighbourhood, Snoop admitted that he has not voted in an election before because he thought his criminal record prevented it, following his drug and gun charge conviction.

“I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged so now I can vote,” he said, adding, “I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m going to get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” he said of Donald Trump.

He also said that he would be encouraging his fans to vote in November by setting an example.

“We got to make a difference, I can’t talk about it and not be about it,” he said. “I can’t tell you to do it and then not go do it. If I tell you to do something, I done it already.”

