Snoop Dogg just revealed himself as a major player in the NFT game in the most Snoop Dogg manner possible, unmasking himself as the person behind a popular NFT Twitter account.

The hip hop mogul has been trending hard on social media after he revealed himself on Monday, September 20th, to be the elusive figure behind the popular NFT Twitter account Cozomo de’ Medici, as per HipHopDX. “I am @CozomoMedici,” he tweeted getting right to the point. Talk about your surprising alter egos.

People might not have expected Snoop to be revealed but fans of the Cozomo de’ Medici account did know that some big announcement was incoming a few hours beforehand. “Dear frens,” the account tweeted. “Since I announced my dox, events have transpired most would not believe, nor understand. What I can share is I’ve received an outpouring of kindness here on twitter. And many say they prefer to know me as Cozomo, and no one else!

“So here is what I’ve decided to do: Shortly, as promised, I will dox from my personal account. As my fame is considerable, the tweet will no doubt be discovered. Those who are curious to my identity will soon know it. Those who do not care, or simply prefer not to know the source of my vast fame and fortune, may simply not research. I will keep this account focused on NFTs, and not mention this again here.”

Shortly, as promised, I will dox from my personal account. As my fame is considerable, the tweet will no doubt be discovered. Those who are curious to my identity will soon know it. — Cozomo de' Medici (@CozomoMedici) September 20, 2021

The account continued by saying, “To make this more fun, I have decided I will gift one random person who finds and shares the tweet, 1 ETH from the Medici Vault.”

It probably shouldn’t be all that surprising considering Snoop loves a new business venture or five. He also first entered the NFT game back in March, releasing his first NFT collection called ‘A Journey with the Dogg’. The collection brought Snoop’s memories from his early years together with art inspired by the NFT movement.

