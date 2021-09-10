Kings of Leon are continuing their non-fungible token crusade, this time sending an NFT into space next week.

As per PEOPLE, the stadium rockets are forming an all-star team with SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, by sending an NFT aboard their all-civilian Inspiration4 flight to space on September 15th.

The collaboration will be a historic occasion all round: it will be the first time a band has sent an NFT into space and it will be the first human spaceflight with exclusively civilians onboard.

The NFT in question is a live recording of the band’s song ‘Time in Disguise’, which will be sent up to space via an iPhone in the possession of civilian astronaut Hayley Arceneaux, who will play the song in orbit.

If you fancy a piece of history, the NFT is up for auction right now, with the proceeds going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. You won’t get it cheap though, with the bidding starting at a cool $USD 50,000. The winner will receive not only the NFT itself but the iPhone that gets sent up to space as well, if that sweetens the deal.

“It means so much to us to be a part of this historic moment,” the band told PEOPLE. “When we wrote and recorded ‘Time in Disguise’ in the studio, we always thought it had a spacey feel to it and then the visuals from our live show have that vibe, as well.