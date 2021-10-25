Snoop Dogg has posted a heartfelt tribute to his mother Beverly Tate following her death this weekend.

The hip hop mogul broke the news himself on Instagram on Sunday, October 24th, in a series of touching posts.

“Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother,” he wrote, accompanying a picture of Tate holding flowers. “Mama thank u for having me,” he caption another post, this time with a picture of the pair together.

Snoop’s latest post from earlier today shows a video of himself, with a song playing in the background, although no context is given.

Tate had been hospitalised earlier this year, although the reason remains undisclosed. Back then, Snoop had shared a photo of his mum with the caption, “I need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you.” He had later updated his followers, revealing that Tate was “still fighting” while remaining private about the specific details.

The rapper’s dad, Vernell, also confirmed the news on Instagram, saying, “Snoops mom has passed today can all my fans pray for our family we need it more than ever.”

Tributes and support have started to come in for Snoop and his family. “I’m so sorry Uso,” said Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “All our Johnson love and mana sent you and your family’s way.” “Sorry uncle snoop. Love and peace to your family,” fellow rapper Cardi B said.

Tate leaves behind her three sons, whom she raised with Vernell in Long Beach, California. Snoop was very open in the past about his closeness with his mum, attributing his good qualities and strong morals to how she raised him as a child.

Tate was also the author of two books, Real Love and Real Love II: The Story of an Extraordinary Woman. The autobiographical books charted her journey from the Deep South to the bright lights of Hollywood.

