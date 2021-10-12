Cardi B has officially celebrated her 29th birthday with one big bash.

As reported by TMZ, the party was a star-studded affair (as expected), with many familiar names and faces in attendance including Tiffany Haddish, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Lizzo, Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson, Chance the Rapper, Winnie Harlow, Karrueche Tran, PnB Rock, Anitta, Larsa Pippen and Trey Songz.

The party’s theme was a Caribbean dancehall theme with the music and the food to match as there was reportedly jerk chicken, oxtail, rice and plantains on the menu.

Of course, Cardi’s man, fellow Migos rapper, Offset was in attendance. He also arguably stole the show with his next level present to Cardi.

In the middle of a pretty big dance break, Offset takes the time to make a toast to Cardi and to their son – expressing how happy he was.

TMZ shared a video of Offset’s speech and while the dialogue isn’t too easy to catch due to the rowdiness of the party, one thing is absolutely clear: Offset bought Cardi B a house.

The new pad looks absolutely lush – we’re talking multiple levels, a spacious property and a bloody rooftop pool. Does it get any better than that?!

Cardi B also made headlines recently for an eye-catching green ensemble she wore to Paris Fashion Week. The ‘WAP’ artist has absolutely solidified herself as a queen of serving looks and this was one of her boldest yet.

The green two-piece was designed by Richard Quinn and consists of a green bonnet as well as green gloves, a zip-up green top and parachute pants that are also green.

