Snoop Dogg has invited Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan over for Thanksgiving dinner in the most Doggy Dog way possible; by referring to himself in the third person.

“If they [Harry and Meghan] want to come over for Thanksgiving dinner they are in for something special. They can come over to Snoop’s crib,” Snoop told The Mirror.

During the chat with the publication Snoop Dogg, who is neighbours with the royal couple, he also commended Prince Harry’s “big balls” for not inviting former US President Donald Trump to his wedding.

“I said Prince Harry had big balls when he didn’t invite Trump to his wedding.

“And now, for real, I say he’s got an even bigger set of balls.

“Him and Meghan are living their lives like they want and that can’t be an easy thing with the whole world judging them.

“They got to live life their way – they get a lot of respect from me for that,” he said.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Snoop Dogg revealed that he has been friends with both Prince Harry and his brother Prince William for a while.

“Harry and William are my boys. As soon as I knew they were fans I reached out to them and we‘ve been cool ever since.

“I look out for them and they can reach out to me whenever they want they know that,” he said.

What may come as even more of a surprise than the unlikely friendship between Prince Harry and Snoop, is the news that ‘Drop It Like it’s Hot’ singer was actually taught how to cook by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

“People didn’t think I could cook,” he shared. “They saw my cooking show and now they know that I can. I met up with my boy Gordon and he has taught me a few things.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Watch ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ by Snoop Dogg ft. Pharrell: