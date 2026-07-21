Snow Patrol and Kylie Minogue’s collab track, “These Alarms,” has a brand new music video.

The video was recorded at the Irish rock outfit’s sold out Crystal Palace Park show earlier this month, where Minogue joined them on stage to perform the song.

Check it out below.

During the show, Minogue also joined Snow Patrol in a performance of their iconic track, “Chasing Cars”.

The Australian pop icon later reflected on the moment on social media, writing: “Well you know I love a surprise… Hii Crystal Palace… Hii Snow Patrol!!! Loved performing our new song ‘These Alarms’ together. (For the very first time!!!)”

Released at the start of the month, “These Alarms” has an unusually long backstory. Frontman Gary Lightbody originally wrote the song specifically with Minogue in mind while working on Snow Patrol’s 2024 album The Forest Is the Path. The demo was even given the working title “KYLIE”, but the group ultimately decided not to include it on the record.

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“As a huge Kylie fan, I originally wrote ‘These Alarms’ with her in mind,” he explained last week. “When we finished the song, we quickly realised something huge was missing from it. We all knew it was Kylie’s voice that was the missing piece.”