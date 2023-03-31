Soaked Oats have been one of the most quietly effective indie pop artists in Australasia for over five years now, so it was unsurprising to hear them impress so much on last year’s long-awaited debut album – appreciate the ironic name – Working Title.

The album showcased the Dunedin band’s belief in themselves, forgoing fan service in favour of a sparse, introspective offering that was mostly recorded in a community hall on Aotearoa’s West Coast. Soaked Oats hazily and languorously made their way through light funk, swirling psychedelia, pretty pop, and stripped-back folk across 10 sweet tracks.

It was difficult to miss their typically upbeat numbers – though “Shuggah Doom” will forever remain an irresistible classic – when tracks like “Pink Beach”, a melancholic collaboration with Motte, were so stunning in their quiet simplicity (watch the equally gorgeous music video below).

After recently finishing an Australian tour in support of their album, Soaked Oats are back in New Zealand for a national tour, which will culminate with a show at Auckland’s Hollywood Avondale this Saturday, April 1st. (more information here).

Tone Deaf caught up with the band as part of our Get to Know series last year, and you can read that interview below.

Soaked Oats’ Working Title is out now.

How did your artist name come about?

It was originally supposed to be “The Oats” but our good friend who did lots of our early design bits sent us back everything as “Soaked Oats”. He was going to charge us a fortune to swap everything back so we kept it.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

It’s not really designed for your kind.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Many of them are conveniently named, this is good for me because usually I have no idea what ‘the voice’ is singing about.

“The Way It Works” seems to be about the way “things”work. “Something” is about having dinner when you’re grumpy. “Headline Opinion” is about older people listening to too much news talk, your 2GB types.

What do you love about your hometown?

It’s close to mountains and beaches, neither particularly good, but proximity is a multiplier.

Career highlight so far?

CONOR. LOCHRIE. INTERVIEW!

Fave non-music hobby?

Mowing the lawns and making a pile of grass for my pooch to play in.

What’s on your dream rider?

I heard somebody talking about:

2x750ml Jamesons

2x750ml fizzy wine (any)

4x empty sports drink bottles

Sounded delightful.

Dream music collaboration?

Norah Jones or Regina Spektor would be great!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Sheesh.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

MIKA – “Love Today”

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Just get a small one.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Flying stunt kites.