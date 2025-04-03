Soccer Mommy is heading back to Australia this June for a string of headline shows, marking her first visit since 2023.

She’ll also be playing at Vivid Sydney, RISING Melbourne, and Open Season Brisbane while she’s in the country.

Her headline shows will kick off at Torquay Hotel, Torquay on Saturday, June 14th, followed by Theatre Royal, Castlemaine on Sunday, June 15th, and wrapping up at Perth’s Rosemount Hotel on Friday, June 20th.

Frontier Members can grab presale tickets starting Monday, April 7th at 11am local time, with general tickets available from Wednesday, April 9th at 11am local time. For all the details, head to frontiertouring.com/soccermommy .

Soccer Mommy, aka Sophie Allison, is touring in support of her recently released fourth album Evergreen. The album has been described by Pitchfork as “pairing raw reflections on grief with the most laid-back, pastoral music of her career,” cementing Soccer Mommy as one of indie rock’s most beloved artists. Rolling Stone also praised the record, noting, “This is music that isn’t about moving beyond grief, but living in it as truthfully as anyone can expect from one human being.”

Soccer Mommy will bring Evergreen to life on stages across Australia in June, along with fan favourites like “Circle the Drain”, “Your Dog”, and “Yellow Is the Colour of Her Eyes.”

Soccer Mommy Australia Tour

