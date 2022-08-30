A proper punk show for the ages is coming to Australia and New Zealand next year as Social Distortion and Bad Religion join forces for a joint tour.

Despite operating in the same Californian punk scene back in the day, this will be the first time the iconic bands have toured together. Beginning in Auckland on Wednesday, February 15th, they’ll visit Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, before closing the tour in Perth on Wednesday, February 22nd.

After announcing the tour earlier this month, tickets are now on sale for all shows here. While the bands might be playing some large arenas, fans should prepare themselves for some proper exciting rock n’ roll.

Over four decades, Social Distortion and Bad Religion have been two of the most distinctive punk outfits around, singular voices that remained true to themselves even when they were traversing genres.

And it sounds like both bands are excited at the prospect of finally co-headlining together. “I’ve been a huge Social Distortion fan for over 40 years, and I guarantee you no one is more excited about this tour than I am,” Bad Religion’s Brian Baker said.

“We are really looking forward to this incredible tour with our good friends Bad Religion. It’s been years since we’ve played a show together and it’s about time we take it on the road. Not only are we excited for this reunion, but to also return to Australia and finally hit New Zealand!” Social Distortion’s Mike Ness added.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Social Distortion & Bad Religion 2023 Australia/New Zealand Tour

Tickets on sale now from destroyalllines.com.au

Wednesday, February 15th

Trusts Arena, Auckland, NZ

Friday, February 17th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, February 18th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, February 19th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, February 22nd

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, WA