Influential punk icons Bad Religion have radically reimagined one of their most beloved tracks, sharing a new version of 1990’s humanist anthem, ‘Faith Alone’.

Originally released on their fifth album, Against The Grain, ‘Faith Alone’ soon became one of the group’s most beloved tracks, thanks in part to its ever-relevant lyrics that note that in times like these, “faith alone won’t sustain us any more.”

Now, in a time when it’s needed more than ever, the group have emerged from this awful year that is 2020 to share a reimagined version of the track, featuring orchestral strings, piano, and of course, Greg Graffin’s iconic vocals.

“I have always written songs on piano. Some of our earliest songs were written on my mom’s piano,” Graffin explained. “I’ve been home a lot and so I started recording a bunch of our songs that way.

“Brett [Gurewitz: guitarist, songwriter] thought ‘Faith Alone’ was particularly relevant for this moment. For me, it exemplifies what’s special about the band, which is that we write songs that go to the spiritual and intellectual aspects of human existence.”

Check out Bad Religion’s ‘Faith Alone 2020’:

While the lyrics come at a time when they’re more necessary than ever, the track itself is also a product of the times, with its recording done remotely. Graffin’s vocal and piano tracks were augmented by Gurewitz’s addition of other instrumentation.

Meanwhile, the strings were added by Stevie Blacke (Beck, Lady Gaga, Garbage), and the drums played by Bad Religion drummer Jamie Miller, while producer Carlos de la Garza added additional production and a mix.

“I think the message of ‘Faith Alone’ really resonates with everything that’s happening right now,” explained Gurewitz. “Racial injustice, Trump, the COVID pandemic, the rejection of science, none of these things can be solved by burying our heads in the sand.

“We’ve always believed problems can be solved through reason and action, not faith and prayer. It’s what we’ve been writing about since the band started.”

Currently, it remains unclear whether or not this song serves as a standalone release, or may be the first of many isolation-inspired re-recordings from the iconic group who are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year.

Most recently, the band were in Australia for the Good Things Festival, where Tone Deaf sat down with guitarist Brian Baker for a discussion of politics, and 2019’s Age Of Unreason, their first new album since 2013.

Check out ‘Faith Alone’ by Bad Religion: