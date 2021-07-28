Earlier this year, Soft Cell – Marc Almond and Dave Ball, announced that they were working on a new album. And now in some exciting news, the duo have announced some very concrete news that will see the synth-popping, new wave duo deliver their first album since their 2002 LP, Cruelty Without Beauty.

“But in the album there is also a belief that there is a utopia if we can peel back the layers and understand what really matters,” Almond added.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Soft Cell’s most recent song offering was delivered back in 2018, ‘Northern Lights’.

*Happiness Not Included is currently available for pre-order and is due to release early next year on February 25th, 2022.

Check out the track list for *Happiness Not Included:

1. ‘Happy Happy Happy’

2. ‘Polaroid’

3. ‘Bruises On My Illusions’

4. ‘Purple Zone’

5. ‘Heart Like Chernobyl’

6. ‘Light Sleepers’

7. ‘*Happiness Not Included’

8. ‘Nostalgia Machine’

9. ‘Nighthawks’

10. ‘I’m Not A Friend Of God’

11. ‘Tranquiliser’

12. ‘New Eden’

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Watch the music video for ‘Tainted Love’ by Soft Cell: