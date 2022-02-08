Acclaimed DJ Soju Gang and Footscray Community Arts have announced the exciting lineup for Live at the Bowl’s SorBaes: Double Dip!.

Taking place on Sunday, March 13th, at Sidney Myer Music Bowl, the event’s lineup showcases the diverse talent that exists in Naarm’s music scene. Performing at the all ages mini festival this year are Barkaa, Baro Sura, Jerome Farah, Kira Puru, Lay, Mulalo and Young Rorty, as well as DJs Mirasia, Smilez, Swerv and, of course, Soju Gang.

“SorBaes: Double Dip! is about bringing together and celebrating not only Melbourne’s, but Australia’s diverse, genre–evolving music scene,” Soju Gang said. “There’s so many different spaces that thrive and co–exist here that everyone may not know about – so I feel like SorBaes is an opportunity for me to pull back the curtain and share that with everyone: the beauty of opening yourself up to new sounds and vibrations, and even more, the importance of supporting our local talent here.”

Footscray Community Arts Artistic Director Daniel Santangeli also shared his excitement about the event. “Footscray Community Arts’ mission is all about creating greater representation for artists who have been historically excluded from mainstream arts and culture,” he explained. “By collaborating with Arts Centre Melbourne on SorBaes: Double Dip!, we are helping profile some of Australia’s best musicians in an accessible event for music lovers of all ages.”

Accompanying the live music, there will be food trucks, curated art spaces, and market stalls to enhance the SorBaes experience. Tickets are on sale now for just $15 and can be found via artscentremelbourne.com.au.

$2 from every ticket sold will be donated by Arts Centre Melbourne to The Dhadjowa Foundation: founded by April Day, daughter of the late Aunty Tanya Day, the organisation aims to support and amplify the voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families whose loved ones have died in custody.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

