Off the back of her recently released album Perimenopop, disco-pop queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor has announced her return to Australia with a new tour set for 2026.

Ellis-Bextor will start in Melbourne on February 6th, before hitting Sydney and Brisbane on February 7th and 10th. She’ll finish up on the west coast with a show in Perth on February 12th.

Known for her feel-good live performances, Ellis-Bextor has played at world famous venues and festivals including Glastonbury, Latitude, and Splendour in the Grass.

Her tour will support her latest album Perimenopop, which sees her reclaim middle age playfully and proudly, bringing the same energy from her 20s into her 40s.

Released via Decca, the album features previous singles “Freedom of the Night”, “Relentless Love”, and “Vertigo”, as well as the new single “Taste”, released last week, which sees Ellis-Bextor confidently return to her iconic disco-pop sound. She collaborated with MNEK and Jon Shave (Charli XCX, Sugababes) on the track, which is an immediate and fun pop song that builds to a joyous chorus.

Musically, the record is a joyful return to the dancefloor. Long before her 2001 hit “Murder on the Dancefloor” re-emerged in recent years, Ellis-Bextor knew she wanted to make a disco-pop record. What followed was a collection filled with shimmering synths, cheeky storytelling, and an overarching sense of freedom.

“Writing is like getting a massive dressing up box, pulling things out, being allowed to play and be silly,” she said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “It’s like accessing a muscle that feels quite a privilege really. Plus, for me, there’s such a magic in starting the day with nothing and finishing it with a new song. I’ve never got over the novelty of that.”

“Murder on the Dancefloor” has been enjoying an unlikely second youth, thanks to a starring role in the 2023 film Saltburn and, more recently, a dreamy and viral Royel Otis cover.

It’s “cherries on top of cherries on top of cake,” as Ellis-Bextor put it, and proves what she’s always known: pop music thrives on momentum. The song’s resurgence feels less like nostalgia and more like evolution to her.

“What I love about music, and I really do feel this, everybody who interacts with my music owns a piece of it… That has nothing to do with me, that’s your relationship with the song. So for all the people that have engaged with it doing a cover, and particularly the Royel Otis one, they’ve made it their own,” she told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

Australian-born, English-based indie pop singer songwriter Holiday Sidewinder will be joining Ellis-Bextor, bringing her synth-driven disco vibes to all shows except Perth.

Ticket presale begins at 10am on Wednesday, September 17th. General tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday, September 18th. Signup for presale here.

SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR AUSTRALIAN 2026 TOUR

Supported by Holiday Sidewinder*

Friday, February 6th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, February 7th

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, February 10th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, February 12th

Ice Cream Factory, Perth, WA