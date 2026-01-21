Founding guitarist of SoSo, Harrison Zatschler, has announced he is “stepping away” from the band.

Announced via social media on Wednesday (January 21st), the band called it a “bit of sad news from SoSo HQ”. “We wish H all the best for the future,” they wrote. “SoSo isn’t going anywhere – we’ve got big plans ahead for 2026.”

Adding his own statement, Zatschler wrote: “This is a tough thing to write and an even tougher decision to make. Being in bands has been my life for as long as I can remember, and the last couple of years as SoSo have been absolutely insane. We’ve made some sick tunes, met some truly amazing fans, and played a stack of unforgettable shows with our mates.

“Trying to break through in this industry is all-consuming, and for me it’s finally time to hang up the guitar for a little while and see what else life has to offer.” He finished his statement with: “I can’t wait to watch SoSo kick even bigger goals in 2026 and beyond. Love you all. Let’s get real rowdy at these last couple of shows.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SoSo (@sosopunx)

Zatschler’s final shows with SoSo will be this weekend supporting The Dead Love on tour.

The self-proclaimed “offensively average” pop punks burst onto the scene in March 2020 and haven’t looked back since. SoSo have gone on with a number of standout releases which have been widely embraced, including the 2021 single “Yeah Nah”, the 2023 EP Failing On Our Own Terms, and more recently their debut album, 2025’s So Much For Second Chances.

The album debuted at No. 4 on the ARIA Albums list – a hugely impressive feat given they only sat behind the Wicked: For Good soundtrack at No. 1, Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving at No. 2 and Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl at No. 3. So Much For Second Chances also took out top spot on the Australian Artist Albums chart and No. 2 on the Vinyls list.