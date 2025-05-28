Critically acclaimed British-Nigerian singer Jacob Banks is heading back to Australia this October, announcing a trio of headline shows in support of his latest project, Yonder.

Known for his gravel-soaked vocals, cinematic production, and emotionally charged performances, Banks will perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

The tour kicks off at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Wednesday, October 1st, before heading to Brisbane’s Triffid on October 2nd and wrapping up at Sydney’s Metro Theatre on October 4th.

Banks has long been celebrated for his genre-defying blend of soul, R&B, gospel and alt-pop. Songs like “Unknown (To You)” and “Chainsmoking” introduced the world to his powerful voice and layered songwriting, while his live shows, whether grand and orchestral or stripped-back and raw, are known to stop audiences in their tracks.

From breakout TV performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, to festival sets at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Montreux Jazz, Banks has carved a name as one of this generation’s most captivating vocalists. Along the way, he’s collaborated with icons like Nas, A$AP Rocky and Adekunle Gold, and sold out shows across North America and Europe.

Now, with his latest release Yonder, Banks begins a new artistic chapter. The three-part anthology album unfolds in volumes: Book I, a love letter to his Nigerian roots and African soul; Book II, a fusion of electronic textures and heart-wrenching ballads; and Book III, which hones in on the stripped-down, classic soul that made fans fall in love with him in the first place.

“The last chapter of Yonder is out now,” Banks posted when Book III was released. “This one is for those of us who feel everything.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public from 10am local time Friday, May 30th via handsometours.com, with a presale starting Thursday, May 29th at 10am.

Jacob Banks Australia Tour Dates

Wednesday, October 1st

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne



Thursday, October 2nd

The Triffid, Brisbane



Saturday, October 4th

Metro Theatre, Sydney