R&B fans, it’s time to get hyped. Souled Out Festival is back for 2025, bringing a lineup that’s smooth, soulful, and absolutely stacked. Last year’s festival proved Australia is hungry for modern R&B, and this year’s event is coming in hot.

Headlining the festival is Don Toliver, whose tracks like “Bandit” and “Attitude” have been dominating dance floors across the country following the drop of his latest album Hardstone Psycho.

Sharing top billing is the queen of dreamy, “Gorgeous” queen herself, Jhené Aiko. Aiko’s last Aussie visit was during her Trip tour in 2018, but fans have been eagerly awaiting her return ever since. Then there’s “Norf Norf” rapper Vince Staples, who’ll bring his bars back Down Under after headlining Falls Festival in 2017/2018.

But that’s just the beginning. 6LACK will showcase tracks from his latest project Since I Have A Lover, while BLXST will deliver a mix of crowd favorites and new material. Mariah The Scientist is set to captivate with emotionally raw songs from her 2023 album To Be Eaten Alive, and Kaash Paige adds her genre-bending sound to the mix.

Australian talent is front and center too. Larissa Lambert, whose hits like “I Got You” and “TELL ME HOW” have been making waves, will join SAHXL, the rising star behind “NOT THE ONE” and “MISS INDEPENDENT.”

Over on the festival’s second “Soul Party” stage, things get even more electric. DJs Jarreau Vandal, S!rene, and Rosey Gold will keep the grooves going. Expect a vibe that’s strictly about cutting loose and dancing the night away.

Festival co-founder Emal Naim says it best: “The success of Souled Out 2024 showed Australians we’re craving for a modern R&B festival, so we’re here to stay and we can’t wait to keep feeding this vibrant community of R&B fans.”

Presale tickets go live on Wednesday, December 18th, at 12 PM AEDT, with general tickets available on Thursday, December 19th.

Souled Out 2025

Sign up via the Souled Out website or the Whatslively app to secure your spot.

Melbourne: February 22nd at Caribbean Gardens

Sydney: February 23rd at Parramatta Park

Brisbane: February 28th at Brisbane Showgrounds