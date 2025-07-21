Froth & Fury Fest is heading west for the first time, adding Perth to its heavy calendar alongside its staple Adelaide date.

The festival will land at Perth HPC in Mount Claremont, WA on Saturday, January 24th, before hitting the Adelaide Showgrounds in Wayville, SA on Saturday, January 31st.

Organisers say Froth & Fury is “fan made, fan owned and fan proud,” promising: “Perth and Adelaide are no longer the forgotten cities — you are the frontline!”

Polaris will bring their signature mix of raw emotion and technical metalcore to the headline slot. Joining them is Max Cavalera with a double set, performing with Soulfly and, for the first time in Australia, his industrial-thrash project Nailbomb.

The lineup also features Byron Bay heavyweights In Hearts Wake, US skate-punk veterans Lagwagon, and black metal icon Abbath Doom Occulta, who will play classic Immortal songs.

Australian acts include Ocean Sleeper, who return with their powerful live show, and punk stalwarts Frenzal Rhomb, who will make their Froth & Fury debut. Canada’s Archspire and Belgium’s Aborted will cater to the extreme metal crowd.

Also on the bill are Melbourne’s Private Function, Adelaide locals Terminal Sleep, and Brisbane’s Zuko.

Adelaide fans get an exclusive bonus with Canadian hardcore band Comeback Kid set to celebrate 20 years of Wake the Dead with a special set, joined by US act Gridiron.

The festival also promises extra attractions, including alternative entertainment, markets, a bigger tattoo zone and more.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Monday, July 21st at 9am ACST, with general tickets available from Wednesday, July 23rd at 9am ACST. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access at frothandfuryfest.com.