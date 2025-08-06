Los Angeles County prosecutors have declined to file charges against Soulja Boy following his arrest over the weekend on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to Rolling Stone, the decision comes after what authorities deemed insufficient evidence to proceed with the case.

The rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was arrested during the early hours of Sunday morning after police pulled over a vehicle he was travelling in during a routine traffic stop. The 35-year-old was subsequently booked on suspicion of firearm possession, a charge that carries serious implications given his previous criminal history.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the decision in a statement to Rolling Stone, explaining that “a case was declined due to insufficient evidence”. The announcement effectively closes the matter, though specific details regarding the evidence or circumstances that led to the dismissal remain undisclosed.

Way’s arrest took place near his SODMG clothing line store on Melrose Avenue, an area where the “Crank That” hitmaker maintains a business presence. Police have not released information regarding the initial reason for the traffic stop that led to his detention.

The incident represents another legal challenge for the rapper, who has faced various court proceedings in recent years. In April, a jury awarded $4 million in damages to one of Way’s former girlfriends following her claims of assault, sexual battery, and harassment. The substantial award highlighted ongoing legal troubles that have periodically overshadowed his musical career.

Way’s legal history includes a previous conviction for carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, stemming from a 2014 arrest in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. This prior conviction likely influenced the severity of the recent charges, as California law imposes strict penalties on convicted felons found in possession of firearms.

According to jail records, Way remained in custody as of Tuesday morning, though the district attorney’s decision to decline prosecution suggests his release may follow administrative processing. The rapper has not issued any public statements regarding the arrest or its resolution.

Despite the legal challenges, Soulja Boy continues to maintain his business interests in Los Angeles, including his fashion ventures and music-related activities. The dismissal of charges allows him to avoid what could have been significant legal consequences, including potential jail time and further restrictions on his movements and business operations.