Soulja Boy is apparently very salty about his verse being axed from Kanye West’s new album Donda, judging by his latest tweets.

Listen, we know the music industry is a fickle one. Kanye West, in fact, is more fickle than most. The drama around the release of Donda – ICYMI, Ye claimed that Universal Music released the album without his approval – notwithstanding, there is trouble brewing in the network of artists who were supposed to feature on the album, but whose verses were axed.

Soulja Boy, apparently, was among them, as he has made known through a tirade of tweets trolling Kanye West. The rapper, who was supposed to feature on West’s track ‘Remote Control’, claimed he ‘wasted his time’ working with West, who ultimately did not personally tell him that his verse had been cut.

Since then, the rapper has been continuously trolling West on his social media because, apparently, we are all in middle school now.

“Donda flopped,” he said in one tweet. “Bruh u lame as fuck @kanyewest on God. I might diss u everyday for the rest of my life how I’m feeling @kanyewest,” said another.

Soulja Boy also dragged Kim Kardashian into the argument, tweeting an old picture with her and claiming: “I was the first rapper wit @KimKardashian not u @kanyewest.”

And because we are also living ‘digging up the past’ day, Soulja also took digs at West’s support of Donald Trump – okay, that one may have been justified – and his feud with Taylor Swift.

“U really wore that trump hat too. You did a-lot of corny shit in ur career and got a pass. Bitch ass n**** apologize to Taylor swift.” he said, “If u would have ran on stage and snatched a mic from my hand I would have knocked yo ass out live on MTV.”

Despite being one of the biggest events of the year, Ye’s album has raked up one controversy after another, the most prominent being his choice to feature Marilyn Manson and DaBaby on the album.

While Manson is facing multiple lawsuits for sexual assault and domestic violence, DaBaby has been under fire for homophobic remarks made at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

