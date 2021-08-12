Soulja Boy has detailed a hilarious encounter from his younger days in which he got far too stoned while smoking with Snoop Dogg.

In an appearance on Power 106 Los Angeles to promote his marijuana brand Soulja Exotics, Soulja Boy said Snoop Dogg was the first celebrity smoke session he’s ever had to tap out of.

“I told him, I was like, ‘I quit! What’s going on? I’m high!’” Soulja said.

“I was just flying to L.A., it was like one of my early times coming. [I was] 18 or something like that, and me and Snoop was recording this song. … I went over to the studio, and he had a studio at his house so we at the crib playing Madden and stuff like that. So we just started smoking and smoking and smoking, and we kept smoking!”

“I had my other two homeboys in there so I just kept…every time they kept passing the blunt, I just kept passing it to them,” he added.

“Snoop just kept smoking. I looked at Snoop, and I was just like, ‘I’m hiiiigh. I am high. I quit, I don’t know what’s going on.’”

He added that Snoop continued to smoke “like a Twilight Zone, a never-ending loop with just big fat blunts in rotation.” He laughed, “I was like, ‘Oh my God! I can’t breathe, I gotta go!’”

Soulja Boy isn’t the only star who has fallen prey to Snoop and his insane weed tolerance.

Actor Matthew McConaughey once explained that the rap legend pulled a prank on him on the set of The Beach Bum, which resulted in McConaughey getting unknowingly high after the rapper swapped out his prop blunts for the real deal.

“I talked to the prop guy on set. ‘Look I got my prop joints,’ which are oregano,” McConaughey said at the time.

“I talked to Snoop. I said, ‘These are my prop joints, oregano,’ ’cause I know I’m gonna be pulling. He said, ‘Yeah, yeah. I got that, I got that.’ So we go to do the scene and it’s about an eight-minute take, it was a long take if you’re passing a joint back and forth and you’re smoking hardcore to the heels of your feet. So the scene goes on and right after the scene I just feel like, man, I’m not sure of this prop.”

That’s when Dogg said, “Yoh, Moondog. That wasn’t prop weed, that was Snoop weed.”

“It was the first take of the night,” McConaughey noted. “I didn’t say another word of English, really, the rest of the night.” Apparently, though, he rapped for “13 hours straight.”

“We made about seven songs that was for real,” Dogg added, “and he was so high for the whole rest of the movie we kept touching back on those songs.”

Check out Soulja Boy talking about Snoop Dogg on Power 106 Los Angeles: