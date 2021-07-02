The widow of Soundgarden frontman, Chris Cornell, has shared a sweet love letter penned by the late rocker.

In a heartbreaking interview with Fatherly, the Soundgarden vocalist’s wife, Vicky Cornell, shared the intimate note that was handwritten in red ink.

The love letter read: “I write this with the quivering hand that is guided by the fortunes of a heart lucky enough to know true love. My heart is a beating drum and my voice a clanging bell sounding to the world, I love you. Be mine in joy lit only by the glow of our shining love!”

Four years after her husband’s tragic death in Detroit on May 18, 2017, Vicky explained that she keeps the Soundgarden rocker’s memory alive for their kids Toni and Christopher (Cornell also has another daughter, Lily, from his first marriage).

“Chris is constantly kept in the present,” she said. “We speak about him, we play his music, we share memories, we work in his legacy and I include my children in that.

She continued: “We continue the great charitable work that he did personally and through the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation.

“Giving back was important to Chris and it is something we did together as a family, so we still do that and it keeps his memory and what was important to him alive.”

Speaking of her grief since the much-loved rock legend died, Vicky shared: “There are certainly moments where I feel like there is no one who understands.

“Grief can make you feel all alone no matter how much support you have. There are moments where it consumes me and when I feel that I just find my reason — which is my kids, Toni and Christopher — and as strange as it may sound, Chris. He’s still my reason, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

For more on this topic, head over to the Classic Rock Observer.