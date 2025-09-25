South Park has finally returned with Season 27’s delayed fifth episode.

As per Variety, the latest episode, which aired after a week-long delay, tackles prediction market apps, Middle Eastern politics, and the ongoing Trump-Satan storyline that has captivated critics and fans alike this season.

The episode centres around South Park Elementary’s latest obsession with prediction market apps, described as “social platform betting” where users can wager on any conceivable outcome. The storyline takes a darker turn when Kyle discovers an antisemitic bet questioning whether his mother will “strike Gaza and destroy a Palestinian hospital,” sparking his investigation into the platform’s origins.

Meanwhile, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone continue their surreal Trump narrative, depicting the president’s attempts to eliminate his unborn “butt baby” with Satan while maintaining his extravagant lifestyle. The subplot becomes increasingly absurd as Trump’s elaborate schemes repeatedly backfire, with FCC chair Brendan Carr becoming the unintended victim of each assassination attempt.

The physical comedy escalates through a series of mishaps involving rope traps, Plan B-laced stew, and toxoplasmosis-infected kitty litter. Each scheme results in Carr suffering the consequences meant for Satan, ultimately landing him in hospital with potentially brain-affecting injuries. The medical subplot introduces a twisted dynamic where JD Vance celebrates Carr’s critical condition, viewing him as competition for presidential succession.

Kyle’s mother emerges as a central figure in the episode’s political commentary, travelling to Israel to confront Benjamin Netanyahu directly. Her confrontation delivers one of the episode’s most pointed critiques, as she challenges the Israeli Prime Minister about civilian casualties and his use of Judaism as protection from criticism.

“There you are, Mr. Netanyahu,” Kyle’s mother declares. “Just who do you think you are, killing thousands and flattening neighbourhoods, then wrapping yourself in Judaism like it’s some shield from criticism?”

The episode’s release faced unexpected delays, with Parker and Stone taking to social media on September 17th to announce the postponement, stating that “when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done” reflected the show’s notorious production schedule whilst acknowledging fan expectations.

The episode also references the show’s recent controversy surrounding their pulled episode, which parodied Charlie Kirk’s debate forums. While removed from Comedy Central’s broadcast schedule following the conservative activist’s death, the episode remains available on Paramount+.