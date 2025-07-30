South Park isn’t letting up on Donald Trump, even without a new episode this week. In a fresh trailer for Season 27, the next episode takes another jab at the US President, depicting Trump groping Satan’s leg under a dinner table before being swatted away with a firm “Stop!”, according to Variety.

Additional footage in the trailer showcases Cartman channeling conservative pundit Charles Kirk and Mr. Mackey accompanying ICE officers in a van.

Season 27’s explosive premiere on July 27th generated significant national attention through its uncompromising portrayal of Trump. The episode depicted the president pleading for sexual favours from Satan and featured a deepfake-assisted public service announcement showing Trump stripping naked. Both segments emphasised Trump’s “comically small genitalia” as a recurring visual gag.

The PSA concluded with the memorable slogan: “Trump. His penis is teeny-tiny, but his love for us is large.” This provocative messaging prompted an immediate response from Trump’s White House, dismissing the series as irrelevant and desperate for attention whilst claiming the president had “delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history”.

Parker and Stone revealed their battle with Comedy Central executives over broadcasting Trump’s animated anatomy during a Comic-Con appearance. “They’re like, ‘OK, but we’re gonna blur the penis.’ And I’m like, ‘No, you’re not gonna blur the penis’,” Parker explained. The compromise involved adding eyes to the character, transforming it into what Parker described as “a character” rather than explicit content.

Meanwhile, the White House issued a statement blasting the iconic show, saying: ““Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows. This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

This latest season arrives following Parker and Stone’s substantial five-year agreement with Paramount, securing 50 new episodes and marking South Park’s debut on Paramount+ streaming service.

The next new South Park episode airs Wednesday, August 6th on Comedy Central, and will hit Paramount+ the following day.