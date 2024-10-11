Fresh from covering The Police’s “Roxanne” on Triple J’s Like A Version, WA genre-mashers South Summit are hitting the road to celebrate their debut album in early 2025.

The band are gearing up to release their debut album The Bliss on Friday November 8th, which they recorded at Blackbird Sound Studio with Dave Parkin (Spacey Jane, Tired Lion, Bob Evans). It will include the singles “Giving It Up,” “Ottoway” and “Catacombs” and has been mastered by Grammy-award nominated producer Brian Lucey.

They’ll be playing their biggest shows to date on the tour across Australia and New Zealand, with dates in Wellington, Auckland, Christchurch, Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

“We’re super looking forward to our AUS/NZ Album Tour next February/March,” the band said. “These are by far the biggest headline shows we’ve ever played, and we can’t wait to get out there and see everyone again.

“These shows feel a little extra special though, it’s been a while since we’ve toured the whole country, and showcasing our debut album is something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time. We’ve got a brand new live show for you guys, and plenty more treats for ya! See you guys on the road.”

South Summit have been building a nice little fanbase for their unique indie sound, mashed with some heavy reggae influences. That was on full show this morning when they did Triple J’s Like A Version segment, with a cruisy cover of The Police’s mega hit “Roxanne.” Check out their cover below:

South Summit 2025 Australia and New Zealand tour

* Artist Pre-sale: Friday 11th October 8am local time – Monday 14th Oct 8am local time

* General public on sale date: Monday 14th Oct 8am local time

Tickets available at southsummitband.com.

Friday 14th February

San Fran – Wellington, NZ

Saturday 15th February

Double Whammy – Auckland, NZ

Sunday 16th February

Loons – Christchurch, NZ

Friday 21st February

Brightside – Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 22nd February

Oxford Art Factory – Sydney, NSW

Sunday 23rd February

Over The Ditch Festival – Newcastle, NSW

Friday 28th February

Corner Hotel – Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 1st March

Jive Bar – Adelaide, SA

Saturday 8th March

The Rechabite – Perth, WA