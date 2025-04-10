Australian musicians like Beddy Rays, The Buoys, Annie Hamilton, South Summit, and more are coming together for an acoustic event.

On April 26, over 50 artists and speakers will unite for Our House, an intimate, community-driven event series designed to spark important conversations ahead of the federal election.

Held across eight locations nationwide, the event will feature acoustic performances from The Buoys, Annie Hamilton, South Summit, Phil Jamieson, Jack River, Death By Denim, Jordi Davieson (San Cisco), Beddy Rays, Great Gable, Benjamin Stewart (Slowly Slowly), and many more.

The free, public events will focus on engaging young voters, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, in discussions about issues that will shape their future.

Organised by Holly Rankin (aka Jack River) and her company Hopeless Utopian, Our House aims to bring together musicians, community leaders, and voters to discuss key topics and encourage political engagement.

The event will take place at the following locations:

Brighton (Bunurong Country, VIC)

Claremont (Gunaikurnai Country, WA)

Gold Coast (Kombumerri Country, QLD)

Margaret River (Wadandi Country, WA)

Mornington Peninsula (Bunurong Country, VIC)

Port Macquarie (Biripi Country, NSW)

Warragul (Gunaikurnai Country, VIC)

Warrnambool (Gunditjmara Country, VIC)

Rankin encourages people to join the events: “I’ve organised these events with my team to bring us all together in a time of division – and to remember that its us who decides the future of the nation. I’ll be playing an acoustic set between 11am–1pm in Port Macquarie. Bring a picnic rug and come down ~ its free and open to the community!”

The gatherings start at 11am, and more details on performers, speakers, and registration can be found at Our House.

Our House – Community Gatherings for Change

For more information, visit fingertip.com/ourhouse

Saturday, April 26th

Various locations