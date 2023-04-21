If you soon find yourself with nothing to do in Cronulla on a Wednesday night, Space 44 has the event for you.

The record label – home to acclaimed Aussie acts like Skegss (soon to be no longer a trio), Ruby Fields and Adam Newling – has just launched a weekly concept night that takes place at Cronulla’s The Brass Monkey.

Every Wednesday, bands and DJs will take over the prime Sydney suburb spot – just a few streets away from South Cronulla Beach – for an evening of great music and lively atmosphere.

“Think funk, boogie and good times,” Space 44 says about the new event. It was created as a way for local bands and DJs to get their chance to play at a prominent venue each week, particularly needed in a city that keeps losing great live music venues. The location was chosen as Cronulla was where Space 44 was born. “It’s where we live and it’s our community,” the label says.

Established in 1999, The Brass Monkey has played host to a wealth of both local and international acts, including Missy Higgins, The Black Sorros, James Morrison, Ben Lee, Diesel, Matt Corby and Ian Moss to name just a few.

With tickets only for Space 44’s new night costing only $10, there are far more expensive nights out in Sydney. For those who want to relax a bit more, a meal plus a ticket costs $36.75.

The first night – titled Midnight Special – was held this week, and will continue every Wednesday from 6:30pm-12am. And keep an eye out on Space 44 and The Brass Monkey Cronulla‘s socials every Thursday for lineup announcement. Next week’s bill features Loaf, Vendone and Elliot Road. Tickets for Space 44’s Midnight Special are available now here (it should be noted that the event is strictly 18+).

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.