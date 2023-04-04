Adam Newling has released his first single of the year and also announced a national tour.

Titled “Round the Houses”, the beautifully mellow track features sublime vocals from Scandinavian/English singer-songwriter Kristina Karsegård, whose lovely lilt delicately counterbalances Newling’s signature growl.

The thoughtful indie folk number was influenced by a messy time in Newling’s life when he ran away to London for a couple of weeks to write and work through everything.

“I was introduced to Nina through mutual friends and while at the pub she told me about a friend of hers being mugged and the crooks taking all his things, but his phone was too crap to keep so they threw it in the river,” he recalls.

Not failing to notice the dark humour in that story, Newling considered the unfortunate irony of stealing something from someone that’s evidently not worthy of being kept, resulting in both parties ending up with nothing. “We likened it to love, fidelity, theft and the certain worth of things and feelings,” he adds.

There’s still a strong current of optimism running through “Round the Houses”, though, with Newling and Karsegård sweetly melding their distinctive vocals together towards the track’s end.

You can listen to “Round the Houses”, as well as it’s contemplative B-side “Stones Throw”, below. Amy Shark will probably be listening at the same time, having admitted to being a huge Newling fan in her new Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover story.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

At the same time as his single drop, Newling confirmed a run of Australian shows for June. “Goin on tour oiy, Gonna be a blue June so come see me and the band rip for the biggest shows I ever did do,” as he put it on social media.

Beginning in Sydney on Friday, June 2nd, he’ll then visit Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide in the same month (see full details below). The new tour comes hot on the heels of Newling’s East Coast tour earlier this year, which was in support of previous single “Barmy”.

Adam Newling’s “Round the Houses” is out now.

Adam Newling 2023 Australian Tour

Tickets available via adamnewling.com

Friday, June 2nd

Metro Social, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, June 3rd

The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, June 9th

Gasometer Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, June 17th

Jive, Adelaide, SA